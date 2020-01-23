Sebi questions Franklin Templeton MF over Voda write-down after AGR verdict

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to explain its decision to assign zero value to Vodafone Idea debentures even before any action was initiated by rating agencies.

Last week, the fund house announced a 100-per cent write-down immediately after the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the review petition by telecom operators over payment of additional gross revenue (AGR) dues—resulting between 4-7 per cent erosion in value for its six schemes exposed to Vodafone Idea debt. The action differed from its peers UTI MF, Nippon MF, and ...