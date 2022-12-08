Sebi receives over 30,000 whistleblower complaints: Chief vigilance officer

-
ALSO READ
What is a cybercrime portal? Here's how to check complaint status online
Whistleblower never flagged spam, Twitter tells judge in buyout case
Edward Snowden: US whistleblower, now a permanent Russian citizen
Third, and the biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise from today
Forced to pay service charge? Here's how you can lodge a complaint
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has received over 30,000 complaints from whistleblowers, according to the regulator’s chief vigilance officer Yatri Dave Vitekar.
Speaking at a conference by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on whistle blower policy, she added that many of the emails received by the regulator are motivated complaints that seek to settle personal scores.
“Whistle-blowers are the ears and eyes of any organization and that is what the policy is meant to empower and grant. But if we continue to misuse this policy with frivolous and mischievous complaints, then we are blunting it,” she said.
Sebi has a Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution through which whistleblowers can complain while protecting their identity.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 21:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU