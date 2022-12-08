Sebi receives over 30,000 whistleblower complaints: Chief vigilance officer

The (Sebi) has received over 30,000 complaints from whistleblowers, according to the regulator’s chief vigilance officer Yatri Dave Vitekar.

Speaking at a conference by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) on policy, she added that many of the emails received by the regulator are motivated complaints that seek to settle personal scores.

“Whistle-blowers are the ears and eyes of any organization and that is what the policy is meant to empower and grant. But if we continue to misuse this policy with frivolous and mischievous complaints, then we are blunting it,” she said.

has a Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) resolution through which whistleblowers can complain while protecting their identity.