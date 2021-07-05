Sebi reduces time period for filing an application to obtain NOC

-
ALSO READ
Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccination certificate online
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Top 1,000 companies by m-cap to have dividend distribution policy: Sebi
Valuing AT1 bonds
Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation
-
Sebi on Monday reduced the time period to two months, from four months at present, for companies to submit an application with the markets regulator for obtaining a ‘No Objection Certificate’ for release of 1 per cent of issue amount.
Under rules, the issuer company deposits 1 per cent of the issue amount of the securities offered to the public and/or to the holders of the existing securities of the company, as the case may be, with the designated stock exchange.
This amount is released to issuer companies after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sebi.
With regard to release of the 1 per cent issue amount, the issuer company at present is required to submit an application on its letter head addressed to Sebi in a specified format, after lapse of 4 months from listing on the exchange which was the last to permit listing. “It has been decided to reduce the time period after listing for submitting the application to 2 months from the existing period of 4 months,” Sebi said in a circular.
This is subject to the condition that all issue related complaints have been resolved by the merchant banker or issuer, it added.
In addition, the merchant banker will have to submit a certificate confirming that all the Self Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs) involved in ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) process have unblocked the ASBA accounts.
The regulator will consider application as incomplete if the application is not accompanied by a confirmation by merchant banker that all the accounts in ASBA have been ‘unblocked’.
The stock exchanges have been asked to bring the provisions of the new framework to the notice of all listed companies and also to disseminate the same on their websites.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU