Sebi refutes MSCI's claim of India being a 'restrictive' market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has refuted global index provider MSCI’s claim of India being a “restrictive” market for offshore investors. MSCI had, in May, put India on notice for limiting access to investors using offshore platforms.

The move came after domestic exchanges snapped licensing and data-sharing arrangements with global bourses to put an end to offshore trading in domestic products. According to sources, the market regulator has responded to a note floated by MSCI, emphasising upon the initiatives taken by Sebi and the ...