Sebi relaxes FPO rules temporarily to help firms raise additional capital

Sebi has temporarily relaxed norms governing follow-on public offering (FPOs) to help listed firms raise additional capital.
The markets regulator said firms with average market capitalisation of Rs 500 crore will now be eligible to bring out an FPO under the fast track record.
The earlier threshold was Rs 1,000 crore.
