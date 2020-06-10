Sebi relaxes FPO rules temporarily to help firms raise additional capital

JUST IN
IPO offers dry up amid Covid-19 scare; filings with Sebi lowest in 6 years
Sebi has temporarily relaxed norms governing follow-on public offering (FPOs) to help listed firms raise additional capital.

The markets regulator said firms with average market capitalisation of Rs 500 crore will now be eligible to bring out an FPO under the fast track record.

The earlier threshold was Rs 1,000 crore.
First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 02:14 IST

