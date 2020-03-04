Sebi relaxes penalty guidelines in minor commodity futures: Here're details

-
ALSO READ
'Volfefe' index effect: Global derivative volumes hit a record in 2019
MCX does away with large-lot metal contract following Sebi directive
Sebi firms up risk management guidelines in commodity futures trade
Hedgers to benefit as market regulator may lower margin for F&O trades
MCX the first bourse to offer one gram gold futures with delivery option
-
In a relief to the commodities futures markets, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed norms for matched book for commodity derivatives contracts.
This means that in case of the market moves in one direction and if those on the other side fail to square off their open position, the exchange can use the tool for settlement giving an exit route to affected parties.
Penalty in such cases have been cut sharply, while the price at which such trades should be settled has been amended.
The regulator took the decision in view of past defaults in smaller commodities where prices were pulled on one side. If the buyer of a commodity wants to square off by selling his/her position but the market is all-sellers with lower circuits, he/she cannot exit.
The exchange has a tool to give him/her an exit by making him pay some penalty calculated on settlement price.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU