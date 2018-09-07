Sebi reopens doors for pending new fund offers in the equity segment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has resumed the process of giving a nod to pending applications for new fund offers (NFOs) in the equity segment. New approvals were put on the back-burner, amid implementation of scheme re-categorisation norms.

The regulator had directed the 42-player mutual fund (MF) industry to re-align its schemes to put an end to duplication and ensure they reflected their investment objectives. Data from Value Research shows that as many as five open-ended equity schemes were launched in August. This is the highest tally seen in at least ...