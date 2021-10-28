Sebi's investor charter to be notified next month, won't be legally binding

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
Airlines fly record number of passengers Sunday, outrace govt price band
India to allow charter flights as it gets ready to welcome tourists
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to notify the investor charter' early next month.
Other regulators, such as the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) would come out with their charter only next year, said two people in the know.
According to the sources, the investor charter will have the mission and vision of Sebi for investors. It will also include the rights and responsibilities of investors. The charter, however, will be treated as reference and have no legal binding.
Besides, market intermediaries including stock exchanges, mutual funds and listed firms will have dos and don'ts for investors in the securities market, in line with corporate governance norms.
The finance minister in the Budget had proposed setting up an investor charter on all financial products, including mutual funds and insurance.
The investor charter however may not have a monetary compensation mechanism, to pay investors who suffer losses due to mis-selling or any other fraudulent activity.
It will aim to empower investors by guaranteeing them time-bound services from all the intermediaries and departments that come under the purview of financial regulators, the person added.
The regulator is learnt to have finalised the final blueprint in consultation with the finance ministry and other stakeholders, and has made it simple and easy for investors.
Sebi at its board meeting in September had approved the charter. It was then further deliberated with market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and other registered intermediaries.
The objective for formalising a charter is to help investors in the securities markets get all the relevant information at one place. This includes their rights, services provided by various entities, timelines related to various services and investor grievance and redressal mechanism.
Sebi’s Investor Charter and the Investor Charters of various intermediaries / entities will be displayed on the website of the regulator and also that of various intermediaries.
BOX
Sebi to launch charter in November
Regulator will have basic mission and vision for investors
Market intermediaries and listed firms will have separate charter in line with governance norms
In case of monetary loss, Sebi ensure timely action
Other regulators charters will take some more months to finalise the charter
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU