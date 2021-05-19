Sebi seeks to merge 2 rules on debt issuance for easier compliance

-
ALSO READ
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
Mis-selling, dividend tax change spur outflows from hybrid funds
Valuing AT1 bonds
For high equity exposure, investors should select aggressive hybrid funds
Sebi frowns at MF industry's incorrect yield depiction of debt schemes
-
Market regulator Sebi has proposed to merge two of its regulations pertaining to the issuance of debt and hybrid securities into a single regulation. These regulations are Issue and Listing of Debt Securities Regulations, 2008, and Issue and Listing of Non- Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares Regulations, 2013.
The regulator proposes to call the new regulation as Sebi Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities Regulations 2021 (NCS).
“The new NCS regulations would ease compliance burden on listed entities, harmonise with the Companies Act, 2013, and maintain consistency with the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR Regulations), SEBI (Debenture Trustees) Regulations and circulars issued thereunder,” the regulator said in a discussion paper on Wednesday.
The regulator said the new regulation will ensure ease of reference and language and also remove redundancies.
Sebi has invited public comments on the draft NCS regulations it has floated.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU