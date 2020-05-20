JUST IN
Bajaj Finance declines over 1% as Q4 profit dips 19% YoY; recovers later
Sebi shifts to NCL building as another staffer tests coronavirus-positive

The regulator is learnt to have told its employees to come to office on alternate days, and asked those who came in close contact with the official who has tested positive to go on a 14-day quarantine

Securities and Exchange Board of India | Mumbai | Coronavirus

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

The regulator had closed its office for two weeks until May 17 after an employee had tested positive.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has again had to close its headquarters at Mumbai’s BKC Complex for three days as another of its officials has tested positive for Covid-19.

The regulator would temporarily operate out of the 20,000-square-foot NCL building located in the BKC area, sources say.

Sebi is learnt to have told its employees to come to office on alternate days, and asked those who came in close contact with the official who has tested positive to go on a 14-day quarantine.

Despite a nationwide lockdown being in place, the stock market ecosystem has been allowed to operate. Sebi’s workload during the lockdown has, in fact, been higher than usual, say sources, as it has had to ensure smooth functioning of the markets and announce tweaks to several regulations to adapt to changing dynamics triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published: Wed, May 20 2020. 10:24 IST

