Sebi shifts to NCL building as another staffer tests coronavirus-positive

Market regulator (Sebi) has again had to close its headquarters at Mumbai’s BKC Complex for three days as another of its officials has tested positive for Covid-19.

The regulator would temporarily operate out of the 20,000-square-foot NCL building located in the BKC area, sources say.

Earlier, the regulator had closed its office for two weeks until May 17 after an employee had tested positive.

Sebi is learnt to have told its employees to come to office on alternate days, and asked those who came in close contact with the official who has tested positive to go on a 14-day quarantine.

Despite a nationwide being in place, the stock market ecosystem has been allowed to operate. Sebi’s workload during the has, in fact, been higher than usual, say sources, as it has had to ensure smooth functioning of the and announce tweaks to several regulations to adapt to changing dynamics triggered by the pandemic.