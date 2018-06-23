Sebi to integrate surveillance and investigation departments for efficiency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is planning to integrate its surveillance and investigation departments. The surveillance department keeps a close tab on market activity to detect any suspicious activity. The information is forwarded to the investigation department, which examines the issue.

Currently, it takes around three months to check if the matter deserves further probe. Sources say the regulator intends to bring down this time to two weeks by merging the departments. The surveillance team identifies market misconduct. Then, it ascertains ...