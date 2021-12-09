Sebi to put a leash on third-party algo providers, to build a new framework

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday has proposed greater control on third-party algorithmic providers as there is little understanding of how they function. “Since there is limited understanding with respect to the nature of services provided by various algo providers, brokers may obtain from their clients, details of nature and type of services taken from algo providers along with a confirmation as to whether the said services are in the nature of investment advisory services,” Sebi said in a discussion paper. The regulator said inputs received from brokers will help formulate a policy framework on third-party algo providers. In recent years, a lot of third-party algo traders have mushroomed, who cater to both amateurs and experts. These firms design software that can be used as a plug-in or an extension into any broking application to enable algo trading. Algo is essentially a pre-defined set of instructions for triggering a buy or sell order. Algo trading system automatically monitors live stock prices and initiates trades when the set criteria are met without any human intervention. There are several algo strategies that are deployed by trades.
Some of the most common are those that capture price differences of the same scrip between two exchanges or between cash and derivatives market. Such strategies are called arbitrage trading, which is now efficiently performed with pre-programmed software or automation.In the paper, Sebi also proposed several other checks and balances on algo trading, particularly done by retail investors. “All orders emanating from an API should be treated as an algo order and be subject to control by stockbroker and the APIs to carry out Algo trading should be tagged with the unique algo ID provided by the Stock Exchange granting approval for the algo,” Sebi has proposed. API or application programming interface is software that allows two applications to talk to each other—in this case, the algo and the trading application. Algo trades account for over 14 per cent of trade in the cash market, data provided by NSE showed. Market players peg the number to be higher as a lot of algo-oriented trades are not getting fully captured. “Stock exchanges have to develop a system to ensure that only those algos which are approved by the exchange and having unique algo ID provided by the exchange are being deployed. Brokers shall also deploy suitable technological tools to ensure that appropriate checks are in place to prevent unauthorized altering/tweaking of algos,” Sebi has said. The regulator has also called for adequate checks at brokers' end to ensure algo performs are run in a “controlled manner.”
