Sebi to tighten takeover regulations for acquisition of companies under IBC

The (Sebi) plans to tighten takeover norms applicable in the case of companies undergoing proceedings under the and Code (IBC). Sources said the capital regulator would do away with the provision that allowed a ‘competent authority’ to exempt an acquirer from the requirement of an open offer. Only a court or a tribunal would be allowed to provide such exemptions, they added.

Experts said the move was aimed at reducing ambiguity and curb the misuse of the regulations.

While at present the rules allow a ‘competent authority’ to provide an open offer exemption, the regulations have not defined who can act as a ‘competent authority’, leaving it open for interpretation.

Typically, a competent authority can be a sector regulator or ministry. “To ensure that the exemption provided for the IBC is not misused, is planning to sharpen the language of its regulation,” said a source.

Also, the market regulator will change the wordings to ensure that the exemptions are given only to lenders and not any other entity.

Last year, allowed open offer exemptions for acquisitions made through IBC resolutions. The move was to help banks better tackle the bad loan problem.

Under normal circumstances, a 26 per cent open offer is mandatory whenever, among other things, there is a change in control at a listed company. However, during corporate debt restructuring, the open offer requirements put extra burden on the acquirer, often lenders, who are already staring at a haircut.

Sources said the latest changes would be announced at Sebi’s board meeting on Friday.

The board is also likely to approve a new valuation methodology for valuation of money market and debt securities of mutual fund. The move comes at a time when the Rs 24-trillion MF industry is under pressure due to their exposure to companies with high debt.

Sebi will also announce changes to the newly introduced innovators growth platform (IGP), aimed at start-up listings. Further, Sebi will provide relaxation to the (REIT) and infrastructure investment trusts (InVIT) regulations. It will also take steps to boost institutional investor participation in the commodity derivatives market.