Sebi tweaks eligibility norms, paves way for fintech firms to set up AMCs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday paved way for fintech companies and other startups to set up asset management companies (AMCs) by tweaking the eligibility criteria. The regulator also tightened the shareholding norms for companies relisting after undergoing the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) to ensure fair price discovery.
Sebi has said an entity will be allowed to sponsor a mutual fund even if it doesn’t fulfill the profitability requirement. However, such entities would need to have a net worth of Rs 100 crore. At present, MF sponsors need to have a profitability track record and need to maintain net worth of Rs 50 crore.
Industry players said the move will encourage new-age fintechs like Paytm, PhonePe and MobiKwik to set up mutual fund units.
“A lot of fintech firms are far my turning profitable. In balance out the risks, Sebi is saying you bring double the networth,” said Dhirendra Kumar, CEO, Value Research.
Sebi has said the stricter networth creteria can be eased after the AMC makes profits for five straight years.
“The amendment to the eligibilty criteria for sponsoring a mutual fund is a positive for upcoming entrants like fintech platforms looking to launch a mutual fund,” added Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director -- Fund Research, Morningstar Investment Advisers.
A lot of fintech firms have expressed their intention to foray into the the domestic mutual fund space which has seen its asset growth swell from Rs 10 trillion in 2014 to Rs 30 trillion at the end of last month.
At present, the industry has more than 40 players but bulk of the assets are concentrated with top five players. Also, despite the high-growth a lot of foreign players have exited the business.
“While Sebi has been tightening MF regulations, it realises that more players need to be encouraged to set up AMCs to ensure growth. Already, we have seen many foreign sponsors exit. The new eligibility criteria could encourage new-age, tech-oriented firms to enter the MF fray,” said Joydeep Sen, consultant with PhillipCapital fixed income desk.
Meanwhile, Sebi has said companies relisting after CIRP will need to have at least 5 per cent public shareholding, which will need to be enhanced to 10 per cent within 12 months and 25 per cent within three years.
The decision to tweak the free float norms for CIRP companies stems from the sharp spurt in shares of Ruchi Soya Industries. The company's shares had surged more than 450 times after it got relisted following the acquisition by Pantanjali Ayurved under the CIRP. The sharp rise on the ultra-low free float of less than a per cent had sparked a debate whether Sebi and the stock exchanges should revisit rules to ensure fair price discovery.
Other decisions taken by the Sebi board at a meeting held on Wednesday include removal of minimum promoters’ contribution and lock in norms for companies raising additional capital and changes to fee structure of investment advisers and relaxations to rules governing investment committees of alternative investment funds (AIF).
The move to do away with the need to bring in minimum 20 per cent promoter contribution for companies launching further public offers will open up this route for fund raising, said legal experts.
What’s new
- Existing rules: MF sponsors need to have profitability track record and minimum networth of Rs 50 crore
- New rules: Entities without profitability track record can be sponsors but networth should be Rs 10 crore
- Existing rules: No minimum free float for companies relisting after bankruptcy proceedings
- New rules: Maintain at least 5% public shareholding
