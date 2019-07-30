Sebi wants mutual funds to track emerging credit risks in exposures

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) wants mutual funds (MFs) to build mechanisms that can give early-warning signals to indicate a deteriorating credit profile of a borrower.

According to sources, the market regulator wants sudden yield movements to be included in this system to improve MFs’ ability to track build-up of stress. “Sudden spikes in yields can give an early signal of stress build-up or liquidity issues. However, the industry would need to evolve a nuanced approach and fine-tune it further,” said Dwijendra Srivastava, chief investment officer ...