Sebi warns investment advisers dealing in digital gold

“It has come to the notice of Sebi that some registered investment advisers are engaged in unregulated activity by providing a platform for dealing in unregulated products including digital gold… Investment Advisers are, hereby, advised to refrain from undertaking such unregulated activities,” the market watchdog said in a release.
Earlier, stock exchanges had directed stock brokers to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10.
