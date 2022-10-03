JUST IN
Eicher Motors down 9% from day's high on profit booking; analysts bullish
Adani Group stocks crack; Adani Enterprises, ATGL hit 10% lower limit
Adani Enterprises slips for seventh day, falls 5%; stock tanks 9% in 1 week
RBI may set cut-off yield on 10-year state bonds in 7.74-7.77% band: Report
Nifty Pharma outshines benchmarks, up 2%; Cipla, Sun Pharma hit 52-wk highs
RIL, ONGC, OIL: Will gas price hike fire up a bull phase in related stocks?
Nykaa soars 11% after board approves 5:1 bonus share
RITES hits all-time high on healthy outlook; stock climbs 15% in 3 days
ONGC, Oil India to gain most from gas price hike; IGL worst hit: Analysts
Chalet Hotels up 6%, hits 52-week high in a weak market on ratings upgrade
You are here: Home » Markets » News
More than 12,000 crypto coins become zombies in market slump: Report
Business Standard

Sebi warns investors about fake portfolio managers offering assured returns

Even registered portfolio managers cannot offer products with fixed returns, and are not allowed to accept funds or securities worth less than Rs 50 lakh from a client

Topics
SEBI | portfolio management services | Investments in India

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
Sebi cautioned the investors that money mobilized through such schemes could be used to run Ponzi schemes without any real investment in securities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has cautioned investors to not fall prey to unauthorised money collection being done by entities claiming to be providing portfolio management services.

The market regulator has noticed cases in which entities are mobilising money from investors in small amounts while assuring them high returns. Even registered portfolio managers are not permitted by Sebi to offer products with assured or fixed returns on investment. Moreover, a portfolio manager is not allowed to accept funds or securities worth less than Rs 50 lakh from a client.

“Some of the entities have names similar to that of Sebi registered intermediaries, misleading the public, as though the fund raising is genuine,” stated the regulator.

Sebi cautioned the investors that money mobilized through such schemes could be used to run Ponzi schemes without any real investment in securities.

As of August 31, assets being managed by portfolio managers registered under Sebi have grown to Rs 25.62 trillion from Rs 20.16 trillion a year ago. The market regulator has 382 registered intermediaries as portfolio managers.

Portfolio managers are required to be registered with Sebi under PMS Regulations. In a recent circular, the regulator asked portfolio managers to put in place a written policy by April 1, 2023, detailing the specific activities, roles and responsibilities of various teams, compliance, risk management, order placement, trade allocation with regard to client’s funds and securities management.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 18:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.