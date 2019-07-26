JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

ICICI Bank looks to mop up 15,000 cr in equity capital this financial year
Business Standard

Second phase of UPI mechanism for IPOs in place; Sebi provides banks list

The second phase of UPI as a payment mechanism commenced from July 1

Press Trust of India 

Xelpmoc Design's IPO will allow subscribers to pay via UPI for first time

Retail investors bidding for shares in an IPO through intermediaries should make payments only through the UPI mechanism, according to the regulator.

The second phase of UPI as a payment mechanism commenced from July 1. In a circular on Friday, the watchdog provided a list of 45 banks through which retail investors can apply for IPO using UPI mechanism.
First Published: Fri, July 26 2019. 22:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU