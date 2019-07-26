Second phase of UPI mechanism for IPOs in place; Sebi provides banks list

-
-
Retail investors bidding for shares in an IPO through intermediaries should make payments only through the UPI mechanism, according to the regulator.
The second phase of UPI as a payment mechanism commenced from July 1. In a circular on Friday, the watchdog provided a list of 45 banks through which retail investors can apply for IPO using UPI mechanism.
