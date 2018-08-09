Selan Exploration extends rally on stake hike by Dolly Khanna

-
On Wednesday, August 8, 2018, Dolly Khanna purchased 104,250 equity shares representing 0.64% stake in Selan Exploration Technology through a bulk deal, the NSE data shows. The investor bought shares worth of Rs 25.4 million at Rs 244.03 on NSE.
Dolly Khanna owns 243,400 shares or 1.48% stakes in exploration firm at the end June quarter, according to shareholding pattern available with the exchanges.
Meanwhile, in past three trading sessions, the stock Selan Exploration Technology zoomed 39% from Rs 201 on Monday, August 6, after the company reported a more than four-fold jump in net profit at Rs 142.5 million in June 2018 quarter. It had a profit of Rs 33.9 million in the same quarter last fiscal.
At 10:45 am; the stock was trading 7% higher at Rs 269 on the NSE, as compared to 0.26% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The trading volumes on the counter more than doubled with a combined 1.4 million equity shares changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.
