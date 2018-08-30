Select PSU banks gain; Dena Bank, UCO Bank up over 5%

Shares of select public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were trading higher by up to 11% on the BSE on the report that the government has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prepare a list of suitable banks for merger.

The government seeks to strengthen a banking system laden with bad debt, asked the RBI to suggest a time frame for the consolidation. The move is aimed at creating fewer, better-capitalized lenders and improving regulatory oversight, the Bloomberg report suggested quoting unnamed government official.

United Bank of India, Dena Bank, Uco Bank and Indian Overseas Bank were up in the range of 5% to 11% on the BSE. Corporation Bank, Vijaya Bank, Allahabad Bank, Syndicate Bank, Punjab National Bank and Andhra Bank were up between 1% and 4%. However, State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce were trading 1% lower.

Meanwhile, at 12:15 pm; Nifty PSU Bank index was down 0.38% at 3,273 after hitting a low of 3,248 in intra-day trade on the NSE so far. On comparison, Nifty 50 index was trading lower 0.14% at 11,675 points.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of the banking sector is likely to improve to 10% in March 2019, from 11.52% as on June 30, 2018, as nearly 60% of the bad loans of the sector are under active resolution. The net NPA is also expected to decrease to 4.3%, from 5.92% as of June-end this year, ICRA said in its report.