Select stocks rally as MSCI to tweak foreign ownership limit in Indian stks

Shriram Transport Finance Company, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Colgate-Palmolive India, Shree Cement, Ipca Laboratories, NTPC and Pidilite Industries were up in the range of 3 per cent to 8 per cent on expectation of inclusion into the MSCI indices. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 40,341 points, at 12:00 pm.
MSCI will implement changes in Foreign Ownership Limits (FOL) in the MSCI Global Indexes containing Indian securities coinciding with the November 2020 Semi Annual Index Review (SAIR) at the close of November 30, 2020, effective December 1, 2020. The FOL changes are resulting from the relaxation of the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral limit, MSCI said in a press release. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL RELEASE
Morgan Stanley expects MSCI India to see passive inflows of $2.5 billion on this implement. Ceterus paribas, MSCI India's weight in MSCI EM will increase to 8.7 per cent (weight increases for current constituents) and 8.8 per cent (new additions) from the current level of 8.1 per cent, and passive inflows of $1.93 billion and $0.6 billion, respectively, the foreign brokerage firm said in a note. READ MORE
