Select stocks rally as MSCI to tweak foreign ownership limit in Indian stks

Shares of select companies rallied up to 8 per cent on the BSE on Tuesday after MSCI said it will implement the new regime on the foreign ownership limits (FOL) in the MSCI Global Indexes containing Indian securities coinciding with the November 2020 Semi-Annual Index Review.

Shriram Transport Finance Company, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, India, Shree Cement, Ipca Laboratories, NTPC and Pidilite Industries were up in the range of 3 per cent to 8 per cent on expectation of inclusion into the In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 40,341 points, at 12:00 pm.