Select stocks under ASM framework recover after falling for two days

The BSE on Monday decided to bring 109 companies, including HEG, Graphite India, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Amtek Auto, GVK Power & Infrastructure under enhanced surveillance measures.
Rain Industries, Alok Industries, Graphite India, Man Industries (India), HEG, Mirc Electronics, Prakash Industries, HIL, Waterbase and GVK Power & Infrastructure have rallied an over 7% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE on Wednesday.
“...100 percent margins shall be applicable with effect from June 6, 2018 on all open positions as on June 5, 2018 and new positions created from June 6, 2018 onwards,” the BSE said in a circular dated June 4, 2018. The move is aimed at checking any abnormal rise in stock prices that is not commensurate with the financial health of companies.
The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity, the exchange said.
|Security Name
|Open
|High
|Low
|LTP
|% chg*
|Rain Industries
|191.3
|211.4
|191.3
|211.4
|10.5
|Alok Industries
|2.0
|2.2
|2.0
|2.2
|9.3
|Graphite India
|722.6
|798.6
|722.6
|789.8
|9.3
|Man Industries (India)
|108.3
|116.7
|107.1
|116.7
|9.0
|HEG
|2877.3
|3180.0
|2877.3
|3118.0
|8.4
|Mirc Electronics
|31.8
|35.0
|31.8
|34.3
|8.0
|Prakash Industries
|150.2
|164.8
|150.1
|161.9
|7.9
|HIL
|1848.2
|2022.9
|1848.2
|1987.2
|7.5
|Waterbase
|164.3
|177.0
|164.3
|176.0
|7.1
|GVK Power & Infrastructure
|10.7
|11.4
|10.6
|11.3
|7.1
|Tinplate Company of India
|163.4
|178.0
|163.4
|174.5
|6.8
|Reliance Naval and Engineering
|13.8
|14.5
|13.4
|14.2
|6.4
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|19.5
|19.7
|18.5
|19.7
|6.2
|Forbes & Company
|2701.1
|2840.0
|2665.2
|2810.6
|5.5
|Jaypee Infratech
|5.3
|5.3
|4.8
|5.0
|4.8
|Radico Khaitan
|375.7
|402.0
|375.7
|392.8
|4.6
|Electrosteel Steels
|1.2
|1.2
|1.1
|1.2
|4.4
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|109.5
|115.4
|109.5
|114.0
|4.1
|Dilip Buildcon
|777.6
|821.0
|777.6
|809.0
|4.0
|Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|119.2
|130.0
|119.2
|123.2
|3.4
|Apex Frozen Foods
|451.9
|480.0
|451.9
|467.0
|3.4
|Excel Industries
|1194.2
|1249.0
|1194.2
|1233.0
|3.2
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|209.0
|220.5
|209.0
|215.8
|3.2
|Venkys (India)
|2457.2
|2607.0
|2457.2
|2531.0
|3.0
|Sanwaria Consumer
|12.7
|13.9
|12.7
|13.0
|2.8
|India Glycols
|412.1
|434.0
|412.1
|422.1
|2.4
|Indiabulls Ventures
|398.4
|413.5
|398.4
|407.6
|2.3
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|342.0
|353.0
|340.2
|348.0
|2.3
|GTL Infrastructure
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.6
|1.9
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|3.2
|3.3
|3.2
|3.2
|1.6
|Sunil Hitech Engineers
|4.2
|4.4
|4.2
|4.2
|1.2
|Fineotex Chemical
|53.2
|55.5
|53.2
|53.8
|1.1
|KSK Energy Ventures
|2.7
|2.7
|2.7
|2.7
|0.0
|Stampede Capital
|4.7
|4.7
|4.5
|4.5
|0.0
|JBF Industries
|76.6
|76.6
|76.6
|76.6
|0.0
|List of companies from the BSE500 & BSESmallcap index
|LTP : Last traded price on the BSE at 10:14 am
|*% change over low price
