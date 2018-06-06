Select stocks under ASM framework recover after falling for two days

Shares of select companies which are under additional surveillance measures (ASM) recover from their respective intra-day lows after declining in past two straight trading sessions on the BSE.

The BSE on Monday decided to bring 109 companies, including HEG, Graphite India, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Amtek Auto, GVK Power & Infrastructure under enhanced surveillance measures.

Rain Industries, Alok Industries, Graphite India, Man Industries (India), HEG, Mirc Electronics, Prakash Industries, HIL, and GVK Power & Infrastructure have rallied an over 7% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE on Wednesday.

“...100 percent margins shall be applicable with effect from June 6, 2018 on all open positions as on June 5, 2018 and new positions created from June 6, 2018 onwards,” the BSE said in a circular dated June 4, 2018. The move is aimed at checking any abnormal rise in stock prices that is not commensurate with the financial health of companies.

The shortlisting of securities under is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity, the exchange said.