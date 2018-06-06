Select stocks under ASM framework recover after falling for two days

JUST IN
MARKETS LIVE: Indices trade higher ahead of RBI monetary policy decision
Rain Ind, Alok Ind, Graphite India, Man Ind, HEG, Mirc Electronics, Prakash Ind, HIL, Waterbase and GVK Power have rallied an over 7% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE on Wednesday.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Shares of select companies which are under additional surveillance measures (ASM) recover from their respective intra-day lows after declining in past two straight trading sessions on the BSE.

The BSE on Monday decided to bring 109 companies, including HEG, Graphite India, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Amtek Auto, GVK Power & Infrastructure under enhanced surveillance measures.

Rain Industries, Alok Industries, Graphite India, Man Industries (India), HEG, Mirc Electronics, Prakash Industries, HIL, Waterbase and GVK Power & Infrastructure have rallied an over 7% from their respective intra-day lows on the BSE on Wednesday.

“...100 percent margins shall be applicable with effect from June 6, 2018 on all open positions as on June 5, 2018 and new positions created from June 6, 2018 onwards,” the BSE said in a circular dated June 4, 2018. The move is aimed at checking any abnormal rise in stock prices that is not commensurate with the financial health of companies.

The shortlisting of securities under ASM Framework is purely on account of market surveillance and it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company/entity, the exchange said.

Security Name Open High Low LTP % chg*
Rain Industries 191.3 211.4 191.3 211.4 10.5
Alok Industries 2.0 2.2 2.0 2.2 9.3
Graphite India 722.6 798.6 722.6 789.8 9.3
Man Industries (India) 108.3 116.7 107.1 116.7 9.0
HEG 2877.3 3180.0 2877.3 3118.0 8.4
Mirc Electronics 31.8 35.0 31.8 34.3 8.0
Prakash Industries 150.2 164.8 150.1 161.9 7.9
HIL 1848.2 2022.9 1848.2 1987.2 7.5
Waterbase 164.3 177.0 164.3 176.0 7.1
GVK Power & Infrastructure 10.7 11.4 10.6 11.3 7.1
Tinplate Company of India 163.4 178.0 163.4 174.5 6.8
Reliance Naval and Engineering 13.8 14.5 13.4 14.2 6.4
Bombay Rayon Fashions 19.5 19.7 18.5 19.7 6.2
Forbes & Company 2701.1 2840.0 2665.2 2810.6 5.5
Jaypee Infratech 5.3 5.3 4.8 5.0 4.8
Radico Khaitan 375.7 402.0 375.7 392.8 4.6
Electrosteel Steels 1.2 1.2 1.1 1.2 4.4
Himadri Speciality Chemical 109.5 115.4 109.5 114.0 4.1
Dilip Buildcon 777.6 821.0 777.6 809.0 4.0
Bhansali Engineering Polymers 119.2 130.0 119.2 123.2 3.4
Apex Frozen Foods 451.9 480.0 451.9 467.0 3.4
Excel Industries 1194.2 1249.0 1194.2 1233.0 3.2
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company 209.0 220.5 209.0 215.8 3.2
Venkys (India) 2457.2 2607.0 2457.2 2531.0 3.0
Sanwaria Consumer 12.7 13.9 12.7 13.0 2.8
India Glycols 412.1 434.0 412.1 422.1 2.4
Indiabulls Ventures 398.4 413.5 398.4 407.6 2.3
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 342.0 353.0 340.2 348.0 2.3
GTL Infrastructure 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.6 1.9
Diamond Power Infrastructure 3.2 3.3 3.2 3.2 1.6
Sunil Hitech Engineers 4.2 4.4 4.2 4.2 1.2
Fineotex Chemical 53.2 55.5 53.2 53.8 1.1
KSK Energy Ventures 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.7 0.0
Stampede Capital 4.7 4.7 4.5 4.5 0.0
JBF Industries 76.6 76.6 76.6 76.6 0.0
List of companies from the BSE500 & BSESmallcap index
LTP : Last traded price on the BSE at 10:14 am
*% change over low price

First Published: Wed, June 06 2018. 10:21 IST

