Select telecom stocks testing key supports; MTNL may soar 20%, charts show

Telecom stocks were in focus in trade on Wednesday after TRAI released the monthly subscriber data for February 2022. According to the stats, Bharti Airtel was the sole telecom company to add new subscribers in the month; while Jio and Voda Idea reported month-on-month decline in wireless subscribers. READ MORE Meanwhile, the stock were seen trading with gains so far on Wednesday.

Whereas on a broader time-frame the trend has been mixed so far this calendar year. Bharti Airtel has so far has gained 7 per cent this, post a 40 per cent rally in in 2021. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea ...