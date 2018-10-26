Sell Aurobindo Pharma, buy Granules India, says Anand Rathi Research

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

- BUY

Target: 10,290

Stop Loss: Rs 10,090

closed in the negative territory in the last trading session however the Index has recovered well from the lower end which indicates that the probability of a reversal from these levels is quite likely. On the lower side, 10,090 is an immediate support, hence with that as a stop loss one can buy for the target of 10,290 levels

- SELL

Target: Rs 695

Stop Loss: Rs 745

The stock has broken the symmetrical triangular pattern on the lower side with a sell crossover in its momentum indicator, hence we recommend selling this stock.

- BUY

Target: Rs 114

Stop Loss: Rs 103

The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern on the upside with a buy crossover in its momentum indicators, hence we recommend buying this stock.

- BUY

Target: Rs 100

Stop Loss: Rs 87

The stock has completed wave B on the daily charts and wave C up is likely which has a minimum target of 100. The momentum indicator is also well in buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.