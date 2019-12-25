Sensex at all-time high, but real returns across asset classes just over 2%

The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensitive Index, or Sensex, might be at an all-time high of 41,000-plus points, but nominal returns from equities in the past decade, at 9 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are nothing to write home about. Returns from the mid- and small-cap indices have been lower than those of the Sensex during the period.

A Balasubramanian, CEO, Birla SunLife Mutual Fund, said: “Equity returns are broadly linked to the nominal gross domestic product and broad earnings growth of companies. These factors were high in the early 1990s and during the previous ...