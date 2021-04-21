Sensex drops 243 points to finish at three-month low after see-saw trade

-
ALSO READ
MUHURAT TRADING WRAP: Sensex gains 195 pts to close at fresh high of 43,638
Here's what triggered Sensex's 1,145-point crash on Monday
Sensex tumbles 1,407 points: Three factors behind market crash today
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Manic Monday! Here's what led to a stock market crash today
-
In a highly volatile trading session, the markets opened on a firm note on Tuesday as the government expanded vaccine reach to people above 18 years, but more restrictions announced by state governments dented sentiment and the benchmark indices pared all the morning gains and ended lower by 0.4-0.5 per cent.
The BSE Sensex slipped 243.62 points or 0.51 per cent to close the session at 47,705.80, the lowest close since January 29. Intraday, the BSE gauge rose as much as 529 points to touch the day's peak of 48,478.34.
Likewise, the Nifty climbed over 167 points to reclaim the key 14,500-level during the day, but surrendered its gains to end at 14,296.40, showing a drop of 63.05 points or 0.44 per cent. The two indices have retreated 8.7 per cent and 6.9 per cent, respectively, from record highs hit in February as surging Covid-19 cases threaten to stifle a nascent economic recovery.
ALSO READ: Aditya Birla MF files IPO document with Sebi; issue size Rs 2,000 cr
The broader markets witnessed healthy buying interest as both mid-cap and small-cap indices ended higher by 0.5 per cent. On the sector front, a mixed trend was witnessed — IT, FMCG and finance ended with losses, whereas auto, telecom and metals finished in the green.
“The announcement (of fresh restrictions) by state governments and the rising Covid-19 cases would remain a critical factor for investors in the near term. Further, earnings outcomes of Nifty majors would be actively tracked. We maintain our cautious stance for the markets in the near term as increasing restrictions would adversely impact economic activities,” said Ajit Mishra, vice-president-research, Religare Broking.
The indices have formed a strong bearish candle on the daily chart, said Rohit Singre, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities. “We may see the next leg of a move towards the 14,000-mark, which is another strong support on the downside; on the higher side 14,400-14,500 will be a stiff hurdle. "
As of now, Ashis Biswas, head of technical research, CapitalVia Global Research, said the short-term technical condition of the market appears like a sideways correction is in the process. “While it is subject to further price action evolution, it is prudent to wait for a decisive breakout of the range and technical factors to improve before attempting to enter from a short- to medium-term perspective.”
Elsewhere in Asia on Tuesday, equity bourses saw mixed trading as investors awaited the release of China's latest benchmark lending rate. Japan led losses among the region's major markets, followed by Hong Kong. In the US, stocks were on pace for their first back-to-back drop since late March as investors sifted through a batch of corporate results.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU