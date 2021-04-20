Aditya Birla MF files IPO document with Sebi; issue size Rs 2,000 cr

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP with Sebi
Indigo Paints or Home First Finance, which IPO is a safe investment bet?
Aditya Birla Fashion to raise Rs 1,500 crore from Flipkart; stk jumps 17%
Our lending book makes us bigger than some banks: ABCL CEO Srinivasan
Sebi's new free float norms and what it means for LIC IPO: Explained
-
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an initial public offering (IPO).
The IPO size could be around Rs 2,000 crore, said sources. This will value the asset manager at nearly Rs 15,000 crore.
Through the maiden offering Canadian firm Sun Life Financial will divest its 12.56 per cent holding, while Indian partner Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) will sell a little less than a per cent.
Currently, ABCL holds 51 per cent stake and Sun Life has 49 per cent stake in the AMC. Following the IPO, the total promoter stake in the fund house will fall from 100 per cent at present to 86.5 per cent.
Shares of parent ABCL rose 1.6 per cent on Tuesday.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC is currently India’s fourth-largest –largest non-bank affiliated-- fund house with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2.74 trillion as on December 2020. The asset manager has retained its fourth position since September 2011 in terms of quarterly average AUM, per the DRHP. At the end of March 2020, the fund house ranked sixth in terms of total folios at 7.2 million.
The fund house has seen an improvement in the higher share of individual investors from 40 per cent in March 2016 to 46.5 per cent in December 2020-- second highest increase among the top five AMCs
The company’s assets have grown at an annualised rate of 23.6 per cent during the four years to March 2020. This is the fifth highest growth rate among the top 10 players.
For the nine months ended December 2020, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had reported total income of Rs 874 crore and net profit of Rs 370 crore
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has managed to increase the share of equity in its overall AUM. The fund house offers 135 schemes of which 35 are in the equity segment, 95 in the debt segment, and five exchange traded funds (ETFs).
In the DRHP, one of the risk factors mentioned by the fund house concentration of AUM in a few schemes.
At the end of December 2020, the fund house’s top five equity-oriented schemes accounted for around 62.4 per cent of total equity-oriented AUM and top five debt-oriented schemes constituted nearly 60 per cent of its debt-oriented AUM.
“Underperformance by any of these funds may cause increased redemptions and have a disproportionate adverse impact on our liquidity, AUM and income,” the asset manager has said in its DRHP.
The IPO is being handled by 11 investment banks. Some of them include Kotak, BofA Securities, Citi and Axis Capital.
Currently, HDFC AMC, Nippon AMC and UTI AMC are the only asset managers in the listed space.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU