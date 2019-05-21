Sensex jumps 1,422 points; HDFC, RIL and ICICI Bank among top gainers

The on Monday rallied 1,422 points, or 3.75 per cent. This was the second-biggest ever gain for the 30-share bluechip index in terms of points.

The gains were possible due to a sharp upmove in index heavyweights such as HDFC, Reliance Industries and Bank. These three stocks alone accounted for 550-point gain.





Meanwhile, only 13 components outperformed the index gain of 3.75 per cent. Only two stocks — Bajaj Auto (down 1.2 per cent) and Infosys (down 0.2 per cent) ended with losses. The broader market BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap index underperformed the as they gained only 3.56 per cent each.

The BSE 500 index rose 3.64 per cent, slightly underperforming the benchmark.