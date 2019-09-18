Chart check: Sensex must cross 37,700 level to attract follow-up buying

Benchmark indices have taken a heavy beating in the last two sessions amid fears that a spike in crude oil prices following attacks on Saudi oil facilities could hurt the economy further. The S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday tanked 642 points or 1.73 per cent to end at 36,481.09 while the NSE's Nifty50 settled at 10,818, down 186 points or 1.69 per cent.

Amid the sell-off, auto and bank stocks have been the worst hit. Here's a look at what technical charts indicate for the key indices S&P BSE SENSEX: The index needs to cross 37,700 level for the sentiment to turn bullish. It ...