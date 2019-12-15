Sensex near record, but over a third of it is still available for 'cheap'

The Sensex on Friday closed at 41,010, only 120 points shy from a fresh all-time high. While the benchmark indices are back near record levels, several of its components are still available “cheap”, compared to historical valuations.

Business Standard analysed 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-book (P/B) multiples of the 30 Sensex components and compared them to the average 10-year P/E and P/B for the respective stocks. Based on the valuation differential, the stocks were classified cheap, expensive, and in-line. According to the analysis, there are 11 stocks ...