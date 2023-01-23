JUST IN
Business Standard

Sensex, Nifty advance on gains in IT, financial shares and global cues

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday ended marginally lower, after the company reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 319 points on Monday on gains in IT and financial stocks after positive quarterly results amid supportive global cues.

Snapping its two-day sliding streak, the 30-share BSE barometer rose by 319.90 or 0.53 per cent to close at 60,941.67.

The index opened higher and gained more than 400 points to scale the 61,000 level. It touched a high of 61,113.27 and a low of 60,761.88 in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 90.90 points or 0.5 per cent to settle at 18,118.55 as 32 of its stocks advanced while 18 declined.

The index moved between 18,162.60 and 18,063.45 during the day.

Among Sensex stocks, Hindustan Unilever rose the most by 1.89 per cent.

Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, SBI, Kotak Bank, HDFC twins, and Nestle were among major gainers.

ICICI Bank closed flat after the second largest private sector lender on Saturday reported a 34.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8,792 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Chart

RIL shares fall

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday ended marginally lower, after the company reported a 15 per cent decline in net profit for the third quarter.

The stock fell 0.54 per cent to settle at Rs 2,429.60 apiece on the BSE.

The market valuation of the company fell by Rs 8,862.78 crore to finish at Rs 16,43,741.53 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 22:52 IST

