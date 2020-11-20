Sensex, Nifty bounce back after a day's pause, log weekly rise

-
ALSO READ
Nifty strategy by Anand Rathi: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 11,450
Nifty view and stock calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Glenmark Pharma, MPhasis
Nifty can test higher levels if it holds 11,400: Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi
Trading strategies by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Buy Deepak Nitrite, BHEL
Defensive traders should refrain from aggressive bets on Nifty: Nilesh Jain
-
Equity indices resumed their upward trajectory on Friday after a day's pause as banking, finance, and telecom counters saw robust demand amid mixed global cues.
A recovering rupee and unabated foreign fund inflows added to the momentum, traders said. After a choppy session, the Sensex ended 282.29 points, or 0.65 per cent higher, at 43,882.3.
Similarly, the Nifty rose 87.35 points, or 0.68 per cent, to close at 12,859.05.
Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 9.13 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Nestle India, NTPC, and HDFC Bank.
Bharti Airtel finished 3.18 per cent higher after Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers announced the completion of their merger deal to create a mega tower firm. On the other hand, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Axis Bank, HUL, and L&T were the losers, skidding up to 3.72 per cent.
During the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rose 439.25 points, or 1.01 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 139.10 points, or 1.09 per cent.
“Domestic equities gained amid mixed global cues. A sharp rebound in heavyweight financials on news that the government may be considering corporate and foreign bank participation in privatisation of select PSBs led the market to move higher. Additionally, buying momentum in mid-cap and small-caps remained visible in the backdrop of improved prospects of earnings improvement. We continue to maintain our cautiously optimistic approach about the market as underlying strength of markets remains intact," said Binod Modi, head, strategy, at Reliance Securities.
BSE telecom, consumer durables, power, finance, teck, utilities, bankex and FMCG indices rallied as much as 4.73 per cent, while BSE energy was the sole sectoral laggard.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU