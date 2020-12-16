Sensex, Nifty capture new heights on positive global cues; HDFC, ONGC gain

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: HDFC twins lift indices; Sensex up 601 pts, Nifty tops 11,650
MARKETS: Indices end flat; Sensex slips 37 points, Nifty settles at 13,114
MARKET WRAP: Indices rise for 6th day; Sensex up 304 pts, reclaims 40K
MARKET WRAP: Indices rise for 3rd day, Sensex up 113 pts; IT stocks advance
MARKETS: Indices end at record closing peaks; Nifty settles above 13,000
-
Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Wednesday as participants took note of continuously improving macroeconomic indicators and positive trends in global markets. The BSE Sensex settled 403.29 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 46,666.46, while the NSE Nifty climbed 114.85 points or 0.85 per cent to 13,682.70 — record closing for both the benchmarks.
Both the indices also marked their all-time intra-day highs of 46,704.97 and 13,692.35, respectively.
In the Sensex pack, HDFC, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Asian Paints, Mahindra and Mahindra and TCS were the prominent gainers.
On the other hand, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and SBI were among the major laggards.
Asian bourses closed broadly higher amid hopes that Covid-19 vaccines and economic stimulus by governments around the world will revive economic growth. Market experts said Indian equities continued to trade at record high levels, gaining confidence from improving domestic macroeconomic indicators and positive global market outlook.
SBI in a research report said India's GDP growth is expected at (-) 7.4 per cent in FY21 on better-than-projected recovery, upgrading its earlier forecast of (-) 10.9 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU