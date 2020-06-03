Sensex, Nifty: Does the market rally have more legs? Here's what charts say

Equity markets continued its journey north on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nifty breaching the 10,000 level for the first time since March 2020. Buying was witnessed across-the-board with financials leading the pack. The sharp upswing in the market has got several traders off guard.

Shrugging off grim economic forecasts and rising Covid-19 cases, the benchmark Nifty has climbed 11.4% — from 8,823 on May 18 to 9,826 on June 1 in just nine trading sessions. Interestingly, all the 50 Nifty components have delivered positive gains during this period.