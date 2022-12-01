JUST IN
Sebi asks mutual funds to take action against fake Telegram groups
Sebi permits brokers to extend margin trading facility to equity ETFs
Zomato extends gain, up 5% in 2 days after Alibaba sold 263 million shares
This beverages company's stock has zoomed 54% in 6 days; hits 5-year high
Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs
TCS, Tata Coffee: 5 Tata Group stocks that you can bet on for a good return
Proposed gas price revision to bring short-term relief to CGDs: Analysts
BLS Int'l at new high on fixing record date for 1:1 bonus; up 12% in 2 days
What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?
Cement shares in focus; JK Lakshmi, Dalmia, JK Cement up over 12% in 1 mth
You are here: Home » Markets » News
IIFL Mutual Fund launches India's first passive tax-saver fund
Business Standard

Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs, rally for the eighth day

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high

Topics
Sensex | Nifty | PMI

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Sensex and Nifty rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.

Positive PMI data and buying in IT counters added to the momentum.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high.

During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.

Among the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.

ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sensex

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 23:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.