Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs, rally for the eighth day

and rallied for the eighth day running on Thursday, ending at fresh record closing highs, amid firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.



Positive data and buying in IT counters added to the momentum.



The 30-share BSE climbed 184.54 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 63,284.19, its fresh record closing high.



During the day, it rallied 483.42 points or 0.76 per cent to 63,583.07, its lifetime intra-day peak.



The broader NSE advanced 54.15 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 18,812.50, its new record closing high.



Among the pack, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major winners.



ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the laggards.

