Nifty can hit 9,200 mark if selling intensifies. 33,400 crucial for Sensex

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Tracking global peers, Indian equity markets, too, slid on Thursday with the benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 entering the bear market. A market is said to enter bear territory if it corrects 20 per cent from its recent high.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. All three major US stock averages ended the session sharply lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite ...

First Published: Thu, March 12 2020. 10:37 IST

