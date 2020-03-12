Nifty can hit 9,200 mark if selling intensifies. 33,400 crucial for Sensex

Tracking global peers, Indian equity markets, too, slid on Thursday with the benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE's Nifty50 entering the bear market. A market is said to enter bear territory if it corrects 20 per cent from its recent high.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday, with the Dow confirming a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organization called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. All three major US stock averages ended the session sharply lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite ...