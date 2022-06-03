Sensex, Nifty extend losses for second straight session in choppy trade

The Sensex and Nifty nursed losses for the second straight session on Wednesday, pressured by steep declines in IT, FMCG and pharma counters amid a mixed trend overseas.
High crude oil prices, lacklustre macroeconomic data and foreign fund outflows also played spoilsport. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 55,381.17 in a see-saw session.
On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 16,522.75.
Nestle India was the top loser among the Sensex components, skidding 2.99 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, HUL, PowerGrid and UltraTech Cement. In contrast, M&M topped the winners' chart, climbing 1.32 per cent, after the homegrown auto major posted a multi-fold jump in total sales in May.
HDFC rose 0.94 per cent after the mortgage lender announced a 5 basis points (bps) increase in its benchmark lending rate. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ITC and NTPC were among the other gainers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU