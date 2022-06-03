Sensex, Nifty extend losses for second straight session in choppy trade

The and nursed losses for the second straight session on Wednesday, pressured by steep declines in IT, FMCG and pharma counters amid a mixed trend overseas.

High crude oil prices, lacklustre macroeconomic data and foreign fund outflows also played spoilsport. The 30-share declined 185.24 points or 0.33 per cent to settle at 55,381.17 in a see-saw session.

On similar lines, the broader NSE dipped 61.80 points or 0.37 per cent to finish at 16,522.75.

Nestle India was the top loser among the components, skidding 2.99 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, HUL, PowerGrid and UltraTech Cement. In contrast, M&M topped the winners' chart, climbing 1.32 per cent, after the homegrown auto major posted a multi-fold jump in total sales in May.

HDFC rose 0.94 per cent after the mortgage lender announced a 5 basis points (bps) increase in its benchmark lending rate. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, ITC and NTPC were among the other gainers.

