Sensex zooms over 3,000 points in two days. Is it time to book profit?

S&P BSE SENSEX: The index has gained over 3,000 points in the past two sessions. The rally comes on the back of a sharp cut in corporation tax announced by the government during market hours on Friday. On the techncial charts,the trend line breakout with huge volumes suggests a strong upward momentum for the index.

The index had witnessed 10 per cent correction from June, 2019 and an upside of over 5 per cent in the past two sessions has strengthened the positive view. The level of 39,750 stays as an immediate resistance with support coming at 38,100 and 37,800. CLICK FOR CHART ...