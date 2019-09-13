Maruti, Bajaj Auto, M&M: How to make money in frontline auto stocks

Auto stocks have been in focus off-late in the backdrop of a continuous drop in sales. On its part, the government said it would respond to the demands of the automobile industry, which is facing the worst slump in two decades.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assurance to the industry came ahead of the GST Council meeting, slated for September 20. Domestic sales of passenger vehicles fell 31.6 per cent year-on-year to 196,524 units in August, according to the data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). The tenth straight month of decline was also ...