Sensex, Nifty keep run going; all eyes on RBI's policy decision on Friday

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki India posts 11% rise in production to 123,769 units in August
Indices extend post-Budget bull run; D-Street's ascent to mount 50,000
Markets hit record highs for 3rd straight session; Sensex ends above 44,000
Maruti Suzuki posts 2% YoY growth in Q2 profit at Rs 1,420 crore
-
Equity indices defied gravity for the fourth straight session to close at lifetime highs on Thursday, as FMCG and banking counters saw robust demand amid encouraging quarterly earnings.
Participants shrugged off weak Asian cues and kept accumulating stocks ahead of the RBI’s policy decision on Friday, said traders. After touching an all-time high of 50,687.51 during the day, the Sensex ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent at its new closing record of 50,614.29.
Similarly, the broader Nifty finished 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its closing peak of 14,895.65. It touched an all-time high of 14,913.70 during the session.
ALSO READ: Sebi ban on Biyani, others won't impact deal with Reliance: Future Retail
ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring 6.11 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and UltraTech Cement.
SBI climbed 5.73 per cent after the country's largest lender posted a standalone net profit of Rs 5,196.22 crore for the December quarter, down 7 per cent year-on-year but above street estimates. The laggards included Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Infosys, shedding up to 2.08 per cent.
“Domestic equities defied weak cues of Asian markets and extended gains for the fourth consecutive day as growing optimism about prospects of the economy post the bold Budget continued to attract investors,” said Binod Modi, Head (Strategy) at Reliance Securities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU