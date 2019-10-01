Sensex nosedives over 700 pts on Tuesday: Four reasons behind steep fall

Domestic stocks witnessed a sharp decline in the afternoon deals on Tuesday with the benchmark indices falling around 2 per cent amid across-the-board selling. The S&P BSE Sensex nosedived as much as 726.13 points or 1.87 per cent to 37,929.89 levels during the session while the Nifty50 index on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shed over 200 points or 1.85 per cent to 11,260 levels.

Counters such as PSU banks, realty, and media fell like ninepins while the volatility guage India VIX jumped 14 per cent to 18.04 levels. The Nifty PSU Bank index slipped over 6 per cent to 2,154.30 levels with all the 12 constituents trading in the red.

The broader market was no different as the S&P BSE MidCap index slipped around 2 per cent to 13,858.85 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index was quoting 1.90 per cent lower at 12,920.94 levels.

Here's a look at the key factors that dragged market lower on Tuesday -

Financials tumble: Stocks such as YES Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance were in a free fall. YES Bank tumbled a whopping 30 per cent during the day. The stock has witnessed fresh round of selling after its promoter entities sold stake. Last week, YES Capital, one of the promoter entities of YES Bank, sold 1.8 per cent stake in the bank. That apart, Indiabulls Housing Finance continued to reel under pressure on concern over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday initiated prompt corrective action (PCA) against LVB.

Further, sentiment also took a hit after Moody’s warned that banks in India risk seeing their capital severely depleted if there is a rise in corporate defaults.

“Indian banks are the most vulnerable because they have lower capital ratios, and their capital will be wiped out under our stress scenario,” Moody’s said, analysing banks in 13 Asia Pacific economies. READ MORE

PMC exposure fears: Another reason why investors pressed panic button on Tuesday was the doing the rounds that a number of companies, including real estate developers had deposits in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, which came under RBI scanner last week. The central bank had restricted activities of PMC Bank for six months citing major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports.

The Nifty Realty index plunged up to over 6 per cent to 242.95 levels. PMC Bank helped real estate developer Housing Development & Infrastructure (HDIL) pay off loans of other public sector banks (PSBs) under one-time settlement schemes, so that the promoters could retain control over the real estate company. READ MORE

Subdued auto sales numbers: Automakers continued to post disappointing sales figures for August. The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 24.4 per cent decline in sales at 1,22,640 units in September. Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales at 43,343 units in September while Ashok Leyland reported a 57 per cent drop in domestic vehicle sales in September to 7,851 units from 18,078 units in the year-ago period.

Disappointing macro numbers: The country's manufacturing sector activity in September remained unchanged amid subdued demand conditions both domestically as well as externally, a monthly survey said on Tuesday.The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI was at 51.4 in September, unchanged from August and thereby posting its joint-lowest reading since May 2018. That apart, the eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity.