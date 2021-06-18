Sensex posts first weekly decline in four weeks as investors turn cautious

The benchmark Sensex’s four-week winning streak came on an end on Friday –despite a sharp recovery from the day’s low –as investors turned cautious amid indications that the US Fed will speed up the pace of policy reversal. The after dropping more than 700 points managed to end the day with a 21-point gain to finish at 52,344.45.

The index fell 0.25 per cent during the week—its first weekly fall since May 14.

In the preceding four week, the index had gained nearly 8 per cent. The gains were underpinned by an extended period of low interest rates in the US diverting inflows into riskier emerging like India.

Overseas investors, however, were seen pulling back on their investments after the Federal Reserve indicated it will start reversing its easy money policy at a faster pace than previously estimated.

The index fell 8 points to end at 15,683. The broad-based index fell 0.73 per cent during the week. State-owned ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid were the biggest losers on the Hindustan Unilever gained the most at 2.64 per cent as investors mounted defensive bets.