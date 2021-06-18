Sensex posts first weekly decline in four weeks as investors turn cautious

-
ALSO READ
Second Covid-19 wave: Overseas investors' behaviour has a story to tell
Sebi doubles AIFs overseas investment limit to $1.5 bn after talks with RBI
'Know Your Customer' data upload: Foreign investors seek exemption
Indian Overseas Bank Q3 profit at Rs 213 cr vs Rs 6,075 cr year-ago loss
DIIs increase stake in metals, public sector banks in Q4: Report
-
The benchmark Sensex’s four-week winning streak came on an end on Friday –despite a sharp recovery from the day’s low –as investors turned cautious amid indications that the US Fed will speed up the pace of policy reversal. The Sensex after dropping more than 700 points managed to end the day with a 21-point gain to finish at 52,344.45.
The index fell 0.25 per cent during the week—its first weekly fall since May 14.
In the preceding four week, the index had gained nearly 8 per cent. The gains were underpinned by an extended period of low interest rates in the US diverting inflows into riskier emerging markets like India.
Overseas investors, however, were seen pulling back on their investments after the Federal Reserve indicated it will start reversing its easy money policy at a faster pace than previously estimated.
The Nifty 50 index fell 8 points to end at 15,683. The broad-based index fell 0.73 per cent during the week. State-owned ONGC, NTPC and Power Grid were the biggest losers on the Sensex. Hindustan Unilever gained the most at 2.64 per cent as investors mounted defensive bets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU