Sensex scales new-high in intra-day, tops 39,000 on rate cut hopes

The benchmark on Monday touched new lifetime highs on basis amid a rally in global after encouraging manufacturing data from China eased worries about global economic slowdown. The 30-share blue chip index climbed as much as 443 points in trade to 39,116, surpassing its previous high of 38,989 on August 29, 2018. The index, however, failed to sustain the gains due to profit-taking following last month’s 8 per cent jump. ended at 38,872, up 199 points, or 0.51 per cent. It’s previous all-time high on the closing basis is 38,897 on August 28, 2018. Meanwhile, the 50 index rose 45 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 11,669, 70 points below its lifetime high of 11,739.

Most global rallied over a per cent on Monday after key China manufacturing for March beat the highest estimate, indicating an acceleration in a key auto market. Shares of Tata Motors, whose luxury car unit Jaguar Land Rover have significant presence in China, gained 7.4 per cent, most among components.

China’s Shanghai Composite rose by 2.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei rose by 1.43 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng by 1.8 per cent.

Back home, expectation of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at its April 4 monetary policy meeting also boosted sentiment, particularly towards banking stocks. The Bank index after climbing to a new lifetime high of 30,648, ended marginally lower.

On Monday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 898 crores, while domestic institutional investors sold stocks worth Rs 1,032 crore. Last month, FIIs had poured in over Rs 31,000 crore ($4.8 billion) into domestic stocks.

“We believe the surge inflows into emerging equities that commenced in February is likely to continue for now, and could push Asian equities to higher-than-average valuations,” said Manishi Raychaudhuri, head of equity research Asia Pacific, The brokerage upgraded its stance on India to ‘overweight.’

So far this year, foreign investors have pumped more than $7 billion into domestic equities. Bulk of these flows have come last month amid a sharp slide in the US bond yields. Experts say foreign investor sentiment was bolstered by the US Federal Reserve’s decision to go slow with interest rate hikes and hopes of political stability. Investors are also hoping continuity in the current regime.

Till mid-February, India was the worst-performing major global market in 2019. While most regional peers gained amid FPI interest, India lagged due to domestic issues such as political uncertainty, a flare-up in cross-border tensions, tepid earnings growth, and the aftermath of the non-banking financial company liquidity crisis. After concerns eased on most of these fronts, FPIs have piled on to domestic equities, making India the best-performing major global market in March.

“FPI flows into India will continue. Large ETFs are buying into emerging markets, where India sizeable weightage,” said B. Gopkumar CEO, Reliance Securities. “Investors will keenly watch the March quarter earnings following the recent gains.”