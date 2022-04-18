Sensex tanks 1,300 points in trade today; Key reasons behind the sharp fall

Equity have registered sharp losses over the last four sessions with the BSE tanking up to 1290 pts today, and the Nity50 dropping below 17,150 with a loss of 350-odd points.

In Monday’s early trade, the two frontline indices dropped over 2 per cent each to the day’s low as IT major and banking giant plunged sharply on disappointing Q4 performance.

Global headwinds of likely aggressive rate hikes, rising inflation, and resurgence in Covid-19 cases in parts of the world also weighed on investor confidence.

"In the near-term, headwinds are getting stronger for the market. Globally, sentiments are negative with dollar index above 100, 10-year yield above 2.8 per cent and global economy expected to weaken if the Ukraine war prolongs,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services,

Meanwhile, results came worse-than-expected with rising attrition and weakening margins. With this, IT valuations may come under pressure dragging the sectoral index down, he added.

Here are some key factors that pulled down the headline indices today:

and Q4 results: The two companies posted their q4 results over the long weekend, and investors rushed to exit the two counters on Monday amid subdued operational performance. Infosys’s PAT and margins declined sharply from last quarter and the company posted an all-time high attrition rates, while lowering its margin guidance.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank’s net interest growth NII negatively surprised the street as the bank was confident of a pick up in NII growth. The bank’s net interest margin came 20 bps lower from last year at 4 per cent. The stock was down over 3 per cent.

Downbeat global sentiment: US stock futures were in the negative zone on Monday after a lower closing for Wall Street on Thursday as bond yields continue their run in a rising interest rate environment. On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year US bond yield rose to 2.827 per cent, its highest level since late 2018. While, domestic 10-year bond yield was also up 0.4 per cent at 7.244 per cent.



Moreover, investors will closely monitor Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments as he is slated to speak at the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.

Today, Asian markets, too, have continued to trade in the red zone as China faces its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic began in 2019. The country’s business hub, Shanghai, which remains locked down, posted 22,248 new cases on Monday.

China’s first quarter GDP numbers topped estimates, however, its retail sales in March fell by a more-than-expected 3.5 per cent from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the geo-political tensions and covid restrictions.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Prospects of resolution for the Russia-Ukraine war remain bleak as the talks between the two countries stand stalled. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the situation in the port of Mariupol may be a "red line" in the path of negotiations, as per a Reuters report. Thus, Brent crude prices are on the rise again, trading near $113 a barrel, as the EU may impose more rigid sanctions on Russia, including its energy products.