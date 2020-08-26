September may see end of one-month IPO drought with five hitting the market

September is likely to end the drought in the initial public offerings (IPOs). with nearly five issues worth a cumulative Rs 6,250 crore expected to hit the markets. Despite supportive markets and successful new listings, the month of August has seen no IPOs.

Many were hoping the strong momentum in the secondary market and the stellar listing of Rossari Biotech in July would prompt more companies to come to the market. However, industry players said while companies had regulatory approvals in place, the covid-19 pandemic led to delays in conducting of roadshows—required to gauge ...