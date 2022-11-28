Settlement scheme to be extended for 150 brokers from December 19

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to extend its settlement scheme for brokers against whom enforcement proceedings have been approved or initiated, and are pending for executing trades in illiquid stock options at BSE.
The scheme will commence on December 19, 2022 and end on January 19, 2023. The terms and conditions for the scheme will also be made available on the date of commencement.
Earlier, the brokers were not included in the settlement scheme which was made available to entities that had executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015. The capital markets regulator has also extended the deadline for the scheme for entities by two months to January 21, 2023.
First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 18:05 IST
