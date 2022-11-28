JUST IN
Settlement scheme to be extended for 150 brokers from December 19
Budget wish list: Brokers body wants STT rebate, Rs 1 lakh STCG exemption
Sensex can hit 80,000 by December 2023 in bull-case, says Morgan Stanley
MSTC hits 20% upper circuit, counter logs volume of over 8% of total equity
Tyre stocks on a roll; Apollo Tyres hits record high, Ceat 52-week high
Reliance Industries surges 3%, trades at five-month high
Raymond, Coal India: Over two-thirds of Nifty500 stocks trade above 200-DMA
IEX falls 2% as board approves Rs 98 crore share buyback via open market
Paytm dips 4% intra-day as RBI asks arm not to onboard new online merchants
Stock price of this PSU company has nearly doubled thus far in November
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Budget wish list: Brokers body wants STT rebate, Rs 1 lakh STCG exemption
Business Standard

Settlement scheme to be extended for 150 brokers from December 19

The scheme ends on January 19, 2023; terms and conditions will be made available on date of commencement

Topics
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI | Brokers

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

sebi
The capital markets regulator has also extended the deadline for the scheme for entities by two months to January 21, 2023

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has decided to extend its settlement scheme for brokers against whom enforcement proceedings have been approved or initiated, and are pending for executing trades in illiquid stock options at BSE.

The scheme will commence on December 19, 2022 and end on January 19, 2023. The terms and conditions for the scheme will also be made available on the date of commencement.

Earlier, the brokers were not included in the settlement scheme which was made available to entities that had executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015. The capital markets regulator has also extended the deadline for the scheme for entities by two months to January 21, 2023.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 18:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.