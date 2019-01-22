Shanghai Gold Exchange plans India entry, looks to open centre at GIFT City

After China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange grabbed a 25 per cent stake in the Dhaka Stock Exchange recently, another Chinese bourse — Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE) — is planning to set up a gold exchange at the GIFT City in Gujarat. The Shanghai Gold Exchange has shown keen interest in setting up the exchange at GIFT City.

If the plan materialises, it will be the first Chinese exchange to conduct business in India. In recent years, the Chinese have been aggressively expanding in Asia. Last month, China’s securities depository also signed a ...