Share pice of this footwear company has more-than-doubled in just 2 months

-
ALSO READ
Stocks to watch: RIL, ITC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, YES Bank
Stocks to watch: Hindustan Copper, Zomato, Wipro, HG Infra, telecom stocks
Ride this two-wheeler stock to make a handsome profit in the medium term
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Clean Science, GR Infra, Just Dial
Multiple price hikes could impact demand of footwear companies, say experts
-
Shares of Mirza International hit a four-year high of Rs 152.15, on soaring 20 per cent in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the BSE after the company announced that one of its promoters bought 100,000 equity shares of the company via open market. The stock of footwear maker was trading at its highest level since January 2018.
On December 28, 2021, Ramsha Rahman purchased 100,000 shares representing 0.08 per cent stake of Mirza International via market purchase, the company said in exchange filing on Monday after market hours. The name of seller was not ascertained immediately. Post acquisition, Ramsha Rahman holding in Mirza International increased to 0.20 per cent from 0.12 per cent, the company said.
Mirza International is India’s leading leather footwear manufacturer, marketer and exporter. The company also the preferred supplier of leather footwear to leading international brands and one of the largest Indian suppliers of finished leather to overseas markets.
In the past two months, the market price of the company has appreciated by 112 per cent from levels of Rs 71.70. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent during the same period.
On December 10, 2021, Mirza International said its board approved a composite scheme of arrangement of RTS Fashions Private Limited, Mirza International and Redtape Limited. There is a proposal for amalgamation of RTS Fashions Private Limited with Mirza International; and de-merger of Branded Business/ REDT APE Business of Mirza International into Redtape Limited. Post-de-merger, the Redtape Limited is proposed to be listed at BSE & NSE.
In order to streamline various activities of Mirza Group, unlock the true value of its businesses, achieve management efficiencies and accelerated growth, the management is proposing to consolidate entire overseas business into Mirza International; and to hive off Branded Business/REDT APE Business into a separate company, the company said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU