Business Standard

Share sale overhang on YES Bank as three-year lock-in nears end for lender

Passive trackers likely to sell 67 mn shares; another 1.35 bn could be offloaded by individual investors

Topics
YES Bank | ETF | Investors

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank
Prior to its recapitalisation plan, the private sector lender was a member of the widely-tracked Nifty and Bank Nifty indices.

Shares of YES Bank could witness downward pressure as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and individual investors could make a dash for exit as soon as the forced lock-in period ends on March 13.

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 14:15 IST

