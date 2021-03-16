Shares of MTAR Technologies gain 87% on stock market debut

-
ALSO READ
Ideal product for Covid times
PM Narendra Modi hands over 'Made-In-India' Arjun battle tank to Army
MTAR Technologies IPO priced between Rs 574-575, open March 3-5
Akash missile sale cleared, govt to approach China-wary nations
In pics: DRDO's anti-satellite missile model, new tech for fire detection
-
Shares of MTAR Technologies gained as much as 100 per cent on its stock market debut on Monday. The stock touched a high of Rs 1,155 apiece and a low of Rs 1,040 on the NSE, where Rs 1,638 crore worth of shares changed hands. It ended the session at Rs 1,078, with an 87 per cent gain over the issue price of Rs 575.
At the closing price, MTAR had a market capitalisation of Rs 3,317 crore. The strong listing follows a blockbuster initial public offering (IPO), where demand had exceeded supply by 200 times.
After Monday’s sharp run-up, analysts said IPO applicants could take money off the table.
“At the IPO price, the company was valued at a P/E (price-earnings) multiple of 49.1 times FY20 earnings, which was reasonable considering the growth prospects.
However, at the current market price, the stock is trading at P/E multiples of 95.3 times, which is expensive and captures near-term growth potential, thus, leaving very little upside from current levels. Hence, we would recommend to book profits at current levels,” said Jyoti Roy, deputy vice president – equity strategist, Angel Broking.
MTAR is an engineering solutions company that manufactures precision components. It primarily caters to the clean energy, nuclear and space and defence sectors. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Nuclear Power Corporation of India, Bharat Dynamics, and Hindustan Aeronautics are some of its clients.
The company’s Rs 596-crore IPO comprised a fresh fundraise of Rs 123 crore and secondary share sale worth Rs 473 crore. It plans to use the proceeds to repay debt and for working capital needs.
Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 55% on Day 1
The initial public offering of auto component maker Craftsman Automation received 55 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday.
Anupam Rasayan offer subscribed 3.64X on Day 2
The initial public offering of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India was subscribed 3.64 times on the second day of subscription on Monday.
On Day 1, Laxmi Organic IPO subscribed 2.28 times
Speciality chemicals manufacturer Laxmi Organic Industries’ initial public offering was subscribed 2.28 times on the first day of subscription on Monday.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU